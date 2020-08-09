Monday August 9, 2020 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has taken a swipe at President Uhuru Kenyatta over his recent State appointments.

In a post on Sunday, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, said Uhuru is like Moi who destroyed the economy and the country by appointing cronies and relatives to senior Government positions

“Kenya is slowly returning to the dark days of the 80s.”

“Companies being formed using executive orders and relatives being appointed to run them!”

“The only way to save Kenya is to say enough!” Ole Kina stated.

Ole Kina promised that the next Government will undo a lot of things being done by the current Executive led by Uhuru.

“Among the things which will be reversed are; land grabbed will he returned to the original owners and stolen money will be recovered as per article 226-5 of the Kenyan Constitution,” the Senator said.

“Appointments revoked and a few big men and women sent to jail for life be warned!”

Relatives and close allies of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu’s Gideon Moi were among the major beneficiaries of Friday’s appointments by the President.

Among the new appointments are ODM Raila Odinga’s younger sister, Beryl Okumu, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i’s brother, John Matiang’i, and Kalonzo’s son, Kevin Muasya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST