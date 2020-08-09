Sunday, 09 August 2020 – A group of Luyha women have pleaded with the Government to allow circumcision to take place amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The women from the Bukusu tribe, staged protests and urged Bungoma County Commissi0ner to stop meddling in the affairs of the Bukusu tribe by stopping them from carrying out circumcision.

One of the women was heard saying that circumcised men perform better in bed than men who have not gone through the cut.

She further said circumcision prevents the spread of HIV and that’s why in Kisumu, there’s a high rate of HIV infection since most men don’t get circumcised.

The Kenyan DAILY POST