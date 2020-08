Sunday, August 9, 2020 – This sexy and busty lady has caused a stir on social media with her incredible assets.

In the short video, the sexy and naughty lady is seen flaunting her eye-popping boobs – which she has christened Jane and Janet.

She goes on to state that Jane has a tattoo.

You may have seen top heavy ladies but this one is out of this world.

Well, some women are just blessed!

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST