Sunday August 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has embarked on a new strategy to tame the resurgence of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and bolster his support in the vote-rich Rift Valley in an intensified campaign to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP has lined up his foot soldiers in the region who have started campaigning to counter Gideon’s spirited efforts to woo the Rift Valley.

The Baringo Senator has made numerous visits to Uasin Gishu County, the political bedrock of DP Ruto, targeting clerics, community leaders and opinion shapers in what political pundits believe is aimed at taking charge of Rift Valley politics.

He has held meetings with farmers’ representatives to tackle the contentious pricing of maize, which forms the economic lifeline of the region.

The electorate has in the past taken issue with DP Ruto for remaining mum on agricultural matters, which Senator Moi is out to capitalize on.

But in what is seen as a counter-attack, Dr Ruto’s camp has settled on Aldai MP, Cornelius Serem, and his Kapseret counterpart, Oscar Sudi, to take on his critics and foster his presidential quest.

The DP’s lieutenants have fired a warning shot to the likes of Joshua Kutuny (Cherang’any), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Sila Tiren (Moiben), William Chepkut (Ainabkoi) and Dr Swarup Mishra (Kesses) that they are no longer spearheading the community’s interests but their own.

According to Sudi, an ardent defender of the DP, the MCAs have been put on the frontline to preach their 2022 agenda at the grassroots in a move to block Senator Moi.

On his part, Serem noted that those who do not support the DP’s 2022 State House bid will have an uphill task in seeking their re-election, arguing that as leaders from Rift Valley, they have agreed that everyone has to drum up support for Dr Ruto.

He accused those against the DP’s presidential quest of lying to the people, claiming that when they go to the ground, they claim that they are backing him but while in Nairobi, they make statements which undermine the DP.

“Anyone who is not supporting the DP for the presidency must know that they are heading to political oblivion.”

“We must tell our people that these individuals led by Kutuny are lying to them and do not need backing for any seat,” said Serem.

Ruto has exuded confidence that despite the axing of his lieutenants, he remains unshaken.

He warned those regrouping to block his 2022 State House bid that they will be in for a rude shock.

The Kenyan DAILY POST