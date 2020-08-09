Saturday August 9, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has shared his thoughts about remarks made by former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, who urged Kenyans on Sunday to prepare for a Raila Odinga presidency in 2022.

Murathe, who was hosted for an interview on KTN, said Kenyans should be ready for Raila Odinga as President in 2022 as a thank you for his struggles and fight for democracy in the country

Murathe said Raila will be a one-term President who will then hand over to a younger generation.

“We think it’s time Kenyans rewarded the years of struggle of Raila Amollo Odinga.”

“They owe it to him.”

“It’s like Mandela, and 2022 will be a Mandela moment.”

“And we would also like to tell him (Raila) to be a transitional president who will then nurture the young generation to take over in 2027,” Murathe, who is a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said.

Sharing his thoughts via social media after Murathe’s remark, Ahmednasir said two years before the 2022 elections, the Jubilee Coalition had declared Raila Odinga as the coalition’s presidential flagbearer.

“Two years to election, JUBILEE declares Hon Raila as its PRESIDENTIAL Candidate,” Ahmednasir stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST