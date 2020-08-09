Sunday, August 9, 2020 – The photos of a man who bears a striking resemblance to President Uhuru Kenyatta have been circulating on social media over the last few days.

The man identified as Michael Njogo Gitonga has become an internet sensation with Kenyans wondering if he’s related to President Uhuru.

The resemblance is so uncanny that when his photos surfaced online, some Kenyans mistook them for President Uhuru’s throwback photos.

Well, Gitonga has now broken his silence and stated that he has never come close to the President or his family.

The closest he has been to the Kenyattas is when his mother worked in Gatundu as a security officer a long time ago.

Gitonga, who is a mason by profession, says he hopes that one day he will find the truth about his real father because the only person who knew, was his late mum.

Speaking to Inooro TV, he however lamented that his newfound publicity has come at a cost.

“I cannot walk out of this estate without people asking me for handouts, I have suffered with this name,” he says.

“It confuses me because I’m confused as to why I look like President Kenyatta, it is very unusual,” he added.

Gitongo went on to state that if he ever manages to meet his doppelgänger, his first question would be whether they are brothers.

For now, Gitonga is struggling to make ends meet as his business – a bar in Umoja – was closed down due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“I was okay financially but when the pandemic struck, so many things changed. I even had to move from my previous house and into a small one,” he stated.

Watch the video below.

