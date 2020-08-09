Sunday August 9, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, has hinted that President Uhuru Kenyatta may endorse ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, for presidency in 2022 once his term expires.

Uhuru, who is in his final days in State House, is expected to go home in Gatundu after serving the country for 10 years.

Murathe, who was on an interview with KTN on Saturday, said Kenyans should be ready for Raila Odinga as president in 2022 as a thank you for his struggles and fight for democracy in the country.

Murathe, who is a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said Raila Odinga, who is 75 years old, will clear the way for a generational change in Kenya’s political order.

“We think it’s time Kenyans rewarded the years of struggle of Raila Amollo Odinga.”

“They owe it to him.”

“It’s like Mandela, and 2022 will be a Mandela moment.”

“And we would also like to tell him (Raila) to be a transitional president who will then nurture the young generation to take over in 2027,” he said.

The former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman also hinted that there shall be a poster during 2022 campaigns which will have a portrait of the handshake partners.

“Assuming we go by the formation unveiled at Bomas, we will probably have a Prime Minister coming from Mt. Kenya.”

“You may have a Deputy Prime Minister coming from coast and the other possibly from the Rift Valley,” he said.

