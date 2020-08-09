Sunday August 9, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s son, Kevin Muasya Musyoka, has been appointed as a member of Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA).

In a Gazette notice on Friday, Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, appointed 20 year old Muasya, who has no experience in public service, to the TRA.

This is not the first time that Kalonzo has nominated his relatives into Government.

In 2018, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, nominated his eldest son, Kennedy Musyoka, to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, who expected to be nominated to the position due to his loyalty to the Wiper Party, condemned Kalonzo and accused him of practicing nepotism in the party.

Muthama said the position should have been given to somebody else (him) but not Kalonzo’s son as he has served in high ranking public offices in the past.

Due to these differences, Muthama was expelled from Wiper last month for allegedly disrespecting Kalonzo.

