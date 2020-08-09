Sunday, 09 August 2020 – Michael Njogo Gitonga, a little known Kenyan man, has become an internet sensation due to his close resemblance to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Michael, a resident of Nairobi’s Umoja Estate and a father of three, said that he has been nicknamed ‘Úhunye’ in the estate and at times, he is forced to hide his face when walking in public, to avoid creating too much attention because of his close resemblance with the Head of State.

‘I cannot walk out of this estate without people asking me for handouts. I have suffered with this name. It confuses me why I look exactly like President Uhuru Kenyatta,’ he said.

Njogo spoke to Inooro TV and said that he has never met President Uhuru Kenyatta or his family.

He further raised eyebrows after he revealed that his late mother used to work as a police officer during the Kenyatta era.

Kenyans are now urging Njogo to do a DNA test and establish whether he is Uhuru Kenyatta’s blood brother, since Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s special appetite for women was well known.

He says that if he happens to meet President Kenyatta, the first question he would pose to him is whether they are brothers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST