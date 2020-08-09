Sunday, 09 August 2020 – Dennis Itumbi has leaked a video of a lavish party that took place at the home of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya in Nairobi.

According to Itumbi, the party, which was attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta’s powerful ally, David Murathe, was disguised as an event to celebrate the circumcision of Munya’s son but it was marred with succession politics.

Itumbi leaked part of the video where Raila’s ally, James Orengo, was speaking while drunk, saying that BBI must pass no matter what.

Itumbi also said that the powerful members of the system, who are affiliated to President Kenyatta, said that Raila Odinga is their preferred candidate and assured him that he will bag Mt Kenya votes.

Itumbi further revealed that the system also discussed at the party how they will finish CS Matiangi for meddling in their affairs.

This is what Itumbi posted.





Here’s the video that Itumbi leaked from the party that happened at CS Munya’s home, and which was attended by Raila Odinga and David Murathe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST