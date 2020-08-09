Sunday August 9, 2020 – The feud between Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, and Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, has reached a point of no return after the MP said that he was ready to part ways with the KANU chairman.

Kutuny accused Gideon of frustrating Kalenjins perceived to be allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Kutuny, he is not ready to be party to schemes by the Baringo Senator to identify and sack Government elites from Rift Valley who were either helped to get jobs by the DP or allied to him.

“Am ready to severe political ties with Gideon if that will be the cost of me standing up to speak the truth and defend our people,” said Kutuny.

He accused Gideon of trying to mislead President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Ruto’s allies so that they are replaced by his close allies from Baringo.

However, he maintained that his feud with Gideon does not mean in any way that he will support Ruto but his main focus was the interest of the community.

He said that he had discovered that Gideon was not fit to lead the Kalenjin community claiming that the Baringo Senator harbours selfish interests which cannot benefit the community.

“If he thinks he is the one to lead us and take us to Canaan then that is misplaced because he should first go to Baringo and put his own house in order before thinking of leading the community,” said Kutuny.

He likened Gideon to a monkey that does not see its own back but laughs at others.

The tug of war between Kutuny and Gideon may further cause a split in Rift politics with the possible emergence of a third political force in the region.

Gideon has been tussling with DP Ruto over the control of politics in the region but turmoil has erupted in the camp led by the Baringo Senator whose network of supporters is threatened with disintegration ahead of the 2022 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST