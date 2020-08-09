Sunday, August 9, 2020 – The United States Government has issued a travel alert to its citizens keen to visit Kenya citing the Covid-19 threat and insecurity.

In the travel alert issued on August 6th, American citizens have been warned to exercise caution when travelling to Kenya due to the likelihood of contracting the virus despite the North American country being the world’s hardest hit.

“Reconsider travel to Kenya due to Covid-19.”

“Exercise caution in Kenya due to crime, terrorism, health issues, and kidnapping.”

“Some areas have increased risk,” said the US Department of State.

Paradoxically, the US has about a quarter of global cases of the virus having hit 5 million coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The US also had the highest number of fatalities due to Covid-19 in the world with 162,441 dead while Kenya has only recorded slightly over 25,000 cases and 420 deaths.

The alert also cautioned Americans against travelling to Turkana County, Nairobi’s Eastleigh, and Kibera areas because of crime and the likelihood of kidnapping.

“Violent crime, such as armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping, can occur at any time. Local police are willing but often lack the capability to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents and terrorist attacks.

“Emergency medical and fire service is also limited,” said the US Government.

US citizens have also been cautioned against traveling to the Kenya-Somalia border and some Coastal towns because of terrorism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST