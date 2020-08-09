Sunday August 9, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has revealed that he has not issued licenses to any betting company to operate in Kenya just yet.

Speaking during an interview with the media, Matiang’i explained that licenses of betting businesses had not been renewed because the Government was still coming up with new regulations to govern the sector.

“As I speak to you today, during this financial year, you know those betting licences have to be renewed every financial year.”

“We have not renewed any betting licenses this year because the Betting Control and Licensing Board has not agreed with the Ministry of Health on protocols that betting companies will have to follow in operating their businesses,” added Matiang’i.

During the interview, the CS also defended police officers accused of using excessive force during the Covid19 pandemic, saying that the reported cases were being exaggerated.

“Police officers are not angels, they are human beings who live in our midst, they will make mistakes… it is not fair nor accurate some of the things that are said about the police.”

“In the circumstances, the police did an excellent job regardless of what critics say.”

“I have to be very honest, there are certain things that happened that I don’t condone and support,” he stated.

