Sunday, August 9, 2020 – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has responded to a leaked video of his son having a good time with friends in a house party in utter disregard to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on COVID-19.

In the video, Kahush, who is a rapper, is seen partying with wild abandon while his new song dubbed ‘Mastingo’ plays in the background.

The video elicited mixed reactions among Netizens with some calling out Kagwe for talking tough against young people behaving recklessly in the face of the pandemic while his son is doing the same.

Speaking from Kisumu on Sunday, Mr. Kagwe said that his son is over 18 years and is responsible for his choices.

“On the issue of video footage showing my son at a party, I do not have a son under 18 in my house, meaning they are adults, you can follow them and ask them,” he said.

At the same time, Kagwe stated categorically that he was not planning to resign despite calls from a section of Kenyans over the misappropriation of billions meant to fight Covid-19

“The issue of people asking me to resign is a pipe dream. They can continue to dream on,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kenya has recorded 599 more covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26,436.

The number of recoveries has also risen to 12,961 after a record 1,062 patients were discharged from various hospitals.

Unfortunately, two patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total death toll to 420.

Watch the video of Mutahi Kagwe’s son at the house party below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST