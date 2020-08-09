Sunday, 09 August 2020 – Aoko Otieno has disclosed why men camp in bars all night drinking as their wives keep on checking their watches, wondering when they will return home.

According to Aoko, barmaids are wives’ biggest threats apart from slay queens.

She elaborated how barmaids have mastered the art of pampering men, something that married women don’t know.

By Uhuru ordering the closure of bars, he has either saved marriages or condemned husbands to misery, since men who f0und solace in bar-maids after running away from their toxic wives have nowhere to run to.

