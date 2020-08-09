Sunday, August 9, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka are not supposed to get near power in 2022 or lead this country because looking at what they are currently doing will make any normal thinking human being vomit.

It is just too much nepotism, left, right and centre.

Uhuru, Raila and Kalonzo are so nepotistic to the extent of electing their immediate family members to senior Government positions without caring for the plight of other qualified Kenyans.

On Friday, Kalonzo’s 20-year-old son, Kevin Muasya, was appointed to the board of the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA).

In another appointment, Raila Odinga’s younger sister, Beryl Okumu, was appointed as the new chairperson of the Athi Water Works Development Agency for a period of three years.

Following these appointments, Ahmednasir said Kenyans should elect a celibate as President to avoid this type of nepotism practiced by Uhuru, Kalonzo and Raila Odinga.

“When PM Modi of India was running for office, his most EFFECTIVE campaign tool was that he is SINGLE with no kids or relatives. He told Indians that he doesn’t have family members who will steal from them. In 2022 Kenyans should look for a celibate, extended families ni SHIDA Africa,” Ahmednasir said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST