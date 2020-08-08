Friday, 07 August 2020 – Former socialite turned businesslady, Zari Hassan, runs a business empire that is worth millions of dollars.

Her deceased ex-husband, Ivan Ssemwanga, who was a prominent Ugandan businessman before he succumbed to a heart attack, left her successful business ventures that include a high end college in South Africa and a real estate venture in Uganda.

Zari also runs her own businesses that include cosmetics and a chain of high end fashion stores.

While wishing her eldest son a happy birthday, the 39 year old mother of 5, disclosed that her business empire and that of her late husband will be inherited by their son.

She wrote on her Instagram page saying,

'Heir to the Don Semwanga's kingdom, help me wish my 1st boy a happy 17th birthday'











