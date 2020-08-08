Friday August 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta made several changes in parastatals on Friday in yet another attempt to reorganize his Government as he nears the end of his term.

Uhuru’s 10 year term, which ends in 2022, can be described as dismal.

Kenyans have accused him on social media of only rewarding his family and friends with many Government tenders and the only thing Kenyans can remember the President for is how he licensed his buddies to loot public coffers.

Those who benefited with parastatal changes included KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, who was appointed Chairman of the board of the influential Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

John Ngumi, formerly of the Kenya Pipeline Corporation and a close friend of KANU Chairman. Senator Gideon Moi, has also been appointed the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

During his tenure at KPC, Ngumi was accused of looting billions of shillings but since he is connected to the Moi and Kenyatta families, he got away with it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST