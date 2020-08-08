Friday, August 7, 2020 – Comedian-turned radio host, Felix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o, may have all but revealed the identity of the lucky guy dating media personality, Betty Kyallo.

The mother of one has kept her love life a top secret since her marriage to Dennis Okari collapsed and her affair with Mombasa Governor Hasan Joho hit a dead end.

However, she has recently raised eyebrows over the nature of her relationship with businessman, Alinur Mohammed alias the ‘Somali Guy’

While Alinur has hitherto refuted claims that he’s the ‘Somali Guy’ dating Betty, he has been sending hints recently with his posts on social media.

For instance, he dropped a comment on a picture of Betty together with her two sisters Mercy and Gloria while on a trip in Malindi referring to them as family.

Jalang’o has also added credence to the rumors after he posted a picture of himself together with Mohammed on Instagram with the caption:

“Hanging out with my brother in-law if you know you know….@honalinur.”

Betty replied to Jalang’os post accusing him of snitching’

“Si Poa,” replied Betty followed by laughing emojis.

Well, make it what you may but as they say, where there is smoke there is fire!

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST