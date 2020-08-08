Friday, 07 August 2020 – University of Nairobi Lecturer, Dr Ken Ouko, has been laid to rest 6 days after he succumbed to Covid-19.

The sociology lecturer, who had lectured for two decades before his life was cut short by the deadly virus, was buried at his rural home in Homa Bay County under strict adherence to Covid-19 rules.

The funeral service was attended by a few friends and family members.

His casket was transported in a Mercedes Benz and despite succumbing to the deadly virus, he was still given a be-fitting send off.

