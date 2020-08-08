Friday, August 7, 2020 – The Ministry of Health has addressed the widely held belief among Kenyans that lemon, ginger and honey can be used to treat COVID-19.

This comes after prices of lemons and ginger increased sharply as the demand for the items goes up due to their perceived advantage over the disease.

Speaking on Friday during the daily briefing on the state of covid-19 in the country, Acting Director General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth sought to set the record straight.

“Ginger, lemon and honey are good because they are sources of vitamins and micro nutrients, but the message to take home today is that there is still no cure for COVID-19,” said Dr. Amoth.

“I will not stop you from taking your ginger honey or lemon as many times as you want but for sure it’s not a treatment for COVID-19,” he added.

So far Kenya has recorded 25,138 cases, 413 deaths and 11,118 recoveries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST