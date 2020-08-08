Friday August 7, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, admitted endorsing Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential ambitions in 2022.

On Friday morning, some local blogs claimed that Mutahi, who became famous in 2013 over his ‘tyranny of numbers’ hypothesis that propelled President Uhuru Kenyatta to the Presidency, had endorsed Dr William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

But to clarify, Mutahi put up a tweet and admitted endorsing Ruto’s bid but for a non-existent seat in 2022.

He said Ruto is a blind man in a dark room chasing a black cat.

“FAKE NEWS has it that I have ENDORSED William Ruto.”

“I want to CONFIRM to the COUNTRY that this is NOT FAKE.”

“I have ENDORSED Ruto for a POSITION that will not be there in 2022.”

“And this is because “…Ruto is a BLIND man, in a DARK room, CHASING a BLACK cat, that is NOT There,” Mutahi said on Friday.

Mutahi is among political analysts who have been hired by the “deep state” to ruin Ruto’s chances of becoming President in 2022.

