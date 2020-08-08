Friday August 7, 2020 – Amani National congress (ANC) party has sharply differed with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, over the Counties revenue sharing formula, which has ended in a stalemate.

On Wednesday, Raila made a hasty retreat and asked the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) to go back to the drawing board and craft a formula that does not disadvantage any region.

Raila said One Man 1 Vote 1 Shilling formula is not good because it will disenfranchise marginalized regions like the Coast and North Eastern.

But in a statement on Friday, ANC legislators led by Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula threw their weight behind the one-man, one shilling mantra.

“We reiterate our party leader’s position and call for a one–man, one–shilling arrangement and the marginalised Counties be given what they shall have lost from the Equalisation Fund,” Savula said.

“While we acknowledge that a formula based on population is important, we need to ensure that people from marginalised areas are not punished.”

The joint statement was signed by eight ANC legislators – Savula, Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Tindi Mwale (Butere), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga Woman Representative), Ernest Kagesi (Vihiga), Justus Murunga (Matungu) and Oku Kaunya (Teso North).

