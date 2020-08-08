Friday August 7, 2020 – Amani National congress (ANC) party has sharply differed with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, over the Counties revenue sharing formula, which has ended in a stalemate.

On Wednesday, Raila made a hasty retreat and asked the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) to go back to the drawing board and craft a formula that does not disadvantage any region.

Raila said One Man 1 Vote 1 Shilling formula is not good because it will disenfranchise marginalized regions like the Coast and North Eastern.

But in a statement on Friday, ANC legislators led by Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula threw their weight behind the one-man, one shilling mantra.

“We reiterate our party leader’s position and call for a one–man, one–shilling arrangement and the marginalised Counties be given what they shall have lost from the Equalisation Fund,” Savula said.

“While we acknowledge that a formula based on population is important, we need to ensure that people from marginalised areas are not punished.”

The joint statement was signed by eight ANC legislators – Savula, Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Tindi Mwale (Butere), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga Woman Representative), Ernest Kagesi (Vihiga), Justus Murunga (Matungu) and Oku Kaunya (Teso North).

The Kenyan DAILY POST

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply