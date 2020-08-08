Saturday August 8, 2020 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s brother, John Matiang’i, is all smiles after he was appointed to the Treasury board.

Matiang’i’s brother was among those who bagged lucrative positions to various boards in a gazette notice dated August 7th.

Matiang’i (John), who is the National Treasurer for the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), was appointed by Treasury CS Ukur Yattani to serve as a member of the Public Service Superannuation Fund Board of Trustees, which is mandated to provide retirement benefits to persons in the public service.

Also chosen were Wicks Mwethi Njenga representing Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and Agnes Mwenda (Union of Kenya Civil Servants) while Dr Edward Odundo was tapped to be the chairman of the board.

The members will seat for a period of three years with effect from the January 1st, 2021.

The objects and functions of the board shall be to collect, invest and protect contributions of members as well as provide pension and other benefits to the members of the scheme and their dependants.

They are also expected to advise the CS on any necessary adjustments in the scheme in order to realize its objectives.

In 2018, John Matiang’i turned down the opportunity to become a commissioner in the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) citing working hours as unfavorable to his routine.

He joined KNUT in 2008, where he became a branch Executive Secretary for 6 years and was nominated to become the National Treasurer of the union in 2014.

The Kenyan DAILY POST