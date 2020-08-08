Saturday, 08 August 2020 – The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the tourism industry badly.

Most countries across the globe have implemented partial lock-downs to curtail the spread of the virus and being a high season where tourists flock the country in their thousands, less activity is being reported in most parks and hotels.

Parks that used to charge tourists exorbitant prices have reduced gate charges to try and encourage local tourism because foreign tourists are not jetting in.

Kenyans who have money to spend are even taking their dogs for drives at the park.

See this photo taken at Maasai Mara.

The Kenyan DAILY POST