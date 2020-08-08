Friday, August 6, 2020 – A Kenyan woman and her son are among 10 people facing federal drug trafficking charges in California, USA.

Louse W. Mureithi (69) was arrested alongside her 42-year old son, Harrison Maruje Mureithi and Duncan Muthoni Wanjohi (23) for being part of a narcotics trafficking ring that sold illegal opioid prescriptions for cash through bogus pain clinics across Southern California.

They are now facing a variety of narcotics-related offenses, including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, distribution of fentanyl, and money laundering.

According to the indictment charge, Mr. Mureithi allegedly coordinated the purchase, collection, packaging, and shipment of oxycodone to buyers on the East Coast.

Duncan Muthoni Wanjohi is accused of assisting Mr. Mureithi in the buying and shipping of narcotics while Louse, allegedly received packages of cash sent to her son for oxycodone

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents also seized 20,737 oxycodone pills, and $177,610 in cash.

The DEA agents also intercepted a mailed parcel containing a teddy bear stuffed with two bags of oxycodone pills.

If convicted of the charges, the defendants will face a statutory maximum sentence of at least 20 years in federal prison each.

According to some Kenyans living in Southern California, the arrest of the Mureithi family has not come as a surprise because they led an opulent and lavish lifestyle but their source of income remained a top secret.

The Kenyan DAILY POST