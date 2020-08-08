Saturday, August 8, 2020 – Kenya’s COVID-19 curve is not showing any signs of flattening after 699 new positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 25,837.

Addressing the press on Saturday from Kakamega County on the status of COVID-19 in the country, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were detected from 7,175 samples.

“675 of the new cases are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners; 427 are men and 272 female,” the CS said.

The youngest patient is a 1-year-old baby and the oldest is 85 years.

At the same time, the CS announced that 781 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after recovering from coronavirus raising the total number of recoveries to 11,899.

However, Mr. Kagwe stated that five more people have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll due to Covid-19 to 418.

“This number is a sad one because we are talking about somebody’s mother, son, brother it is not just a figure. And it is sad that we have lost those many people,” Mr. Mutahi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST