Saturday August 8, 2020 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has ordered all party members to desist from early 2022 campaigns or else they see fire.

Raila was speaking when he met with a section of ODM leaders from Siaya County and urged all leaders and those aspiring for the party’s ticket across the country to immediately stop campaigns for the 2022 elections.

He instead asked them to focus on critical issues affecting the country currently.

This comes after the party expelled a section of leaders who were viewed as party rebels when they visited Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi’s home and vowed to support Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.

They also promised to visit Ruto at his Sugoi home.

Those who were expelled included Richard Ogendo, former CEC in Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s administration, Omollo Mberu, Jared Oriadha, Dan Nyamori, Peter Ogwel, Owino Mahawa and Maina Ochieng’.

They had hired buses for over 200 youths to travel to the MP’s home where they had a meeting with other Jubilee officials.

Sudi had first met the group in Kisumu when he visited the County in July 2020, when they conveyed their wish to join Ruto.

They also asked for support to help them make a living and sustain themselves amid job losses occasioned by Covid-19.

