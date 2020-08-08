Saturday, August 8, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, revealed on Saturday that a man and his wife have succumbed to Covid-19after their son, who refused to self-isolate despite being Covid-19 positive, infected them.

The CS stated that the young man, who had tested positive, believed the virus was a myth and instead of isolating himself, he travelled home to visit his parents.

“I received news that a son who tested and turned positive for coronavirus but refused to acknowledge the results because he believed the virus was a myth; went home, infected the parents and sister.”

“Unfortunately, his mother and father succumbed to the virus,” the CS said.

“His refusal to self-isolate saw the family lose the head of the family, two weeks after they lost and buried the mother,” he added.

The CS further urged Kenyans criticizing the Government for cautioning them every day about the pandemic to ignore the warnings at their own risk.

“We have been accused of talking to Kenyans as if they are retarded, Tumetukanwa.”

“My brother and sisters, I can only implore you to accept that Covid-19 is a reality, Kenyans don’t have to die: this is a condition we can control.”

“We can manage ourselves,”

“But we will not stop.”

“It is better to be bored with the figures than to be bored for three weeks staring at the ceiling of a hospital bed,” he asserted.

So far, Kenya has recorded 25,837 cases and 418 deaths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST