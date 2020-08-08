Saturday, 08 August 2020 – A 21 year old man who killed a lady at Nairobi’s Umoja One Estate has been arrested.

The 21 year old suspect, who is identified as Leonard Kamanga Kamau, attacked the late Tabitha Wanjiku at Umoja One Estate in Nairobi and brutally killed her before escaping.

The suspect slit the deceased’s throat on 19th March this year and escaped to Mombasa.

Neighbours found the late Tabitha lying in a pool of blood.

He was arrested after resurfacing in Nairobi from his hideout in Mombasa.

Detectives had tried to pursue him in Mombasa but he escaped.

Fortunately, he was arrested in Nairobi on August 7th.

He will face murder charges.

