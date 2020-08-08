Saturday August 8, 2020 – It seems that the handshake is not working in favour of ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

This is after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe fronted Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, for the country’s top seat during his visit to Kisii County yesterday.

Kagwe, who is touted as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor in Mt. Kenya, used an analogy of a pregnant woman to pass across his message to the Abagusii community.

“When you see a woman’s belly protruding, it obviously means that she is expectant and you do not have to be told.”

“You have to take care of the pregnancy so that you do not lose the pregnancy,” Kagwe said as his audience cheered him on.

He told residents that it was not time for political betrayal.

He added a variation of a quote that he has come to be known for.

“If you behave normally, the world will treat you normally,” Kagwe declared.

His sentiments were shared by Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, who stated that Matiang’i had left a political mark in all the dockets that he had served in the country.

In July 2019, Matiang’i was endorsed by the Gusii Council of Elders for presidency in 2022.

The elders likened Matiang’i to David in the Bible and asked him to continue with the good work.

The Kenyan DAILY POST