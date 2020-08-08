Friday, 07 August 2020 – A lady has caused a stir and inspired women who are struggling with weight issues after she shared photos to show how she has transformed after losing weight.

The pretty lady weighed over 100Kgs at one time but after hitting the gym hard, she shed a lot of weight and attained a sexy figure like that of a top model.

She shared photos to show her fitness journey and encouraged other ladies to stop making excuses and start to work out.

Check out these amazing photos of how she transformed after losing weight.









