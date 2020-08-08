Saturday August 8, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has voiced his support for the proposed amendments to the revenue sharing debate in the Senate.

In a post on his pages, the DP stated that an agreement was in sight under the amendments by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and his Meru counterpart, Mithika Linthuri.

“The emerging consensus on the revenue formula (Sakaja/Linturi) where populous counties receive reasonable increase while the others make major savings from otherwise huge loses is a big stride in pursuit of a win-win outcome.”

“A united and patriotic Senate will deliver the solution,” he stated.

Ruto supported the rejection of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s formula, which was also supported by ODM Leader, Raila Odinga, that wanted populous Counties to get more money at the expense of sparsely populated Counties.

The DP has always maintained that no County should lose any money because of its population.

