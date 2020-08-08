Saturday August 8, 2020 – A group of defiant Senators led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, issued conditions geared to end the revenue debate in the Senate.

Speaking at a Press Conference yesterday, the Senators, who described themselves as like-minded leaders, stated that they support an amendment sponsored by Senator Mithika Linturi which was a further amendment to the one sponsored by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

“The Linturi Amendment retains the parameters contained in Senator Sakaja’s original amendment but only lowers the amount that will be shared to the Counties using the existing resolution.”

“This amount shall range between Ksh250Billion and Ksh270 Billion.”

“The exact amount shall be agreed upon once the negotiations are complete,’” stated Murkomen.

Further, the defiant Senators supported the reduction of the revenue baseline from Ksh316 billion, which they claim if used, will hurt some Counties.

“Anything above the agreed figure as indicated above shall be shared using the formula proposed by the committee,” he stated.

The group of Senators further divulged that they had mandated Sakaja to work with his Meru counterpart to ensure that they burn the midnight oil and present the final document on or before Monday, August 10th 2020.

