Saturday, August 8, 2020 – Detectives from theDirectorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested a 47-year old man on Friday for selling fake sex enhancing pills (Viagra) in Nairobi’s Hurlingham Estate.

The man identified as Peter Cummings Thatia was reportedly operating a pharmacy where he sells the counterfeit drugs.

During the raid, the sleuths recovered counterfeit Viagra Pro capsules, two polythene bags containing a white powdery substance, a capsule filler machine and advertising fliers were recovered.

A vehicle of registration number KCK 442A- a Nissan Note said to have been used by the suspect was also impounded.

“DCI sleuths based in Kilimani accompanied by Pharmacy and Poisons board officers have this evening nabbed a 47yr old man… a trader in counterfeit medicine within Hurlingham in Nairobi County,” DCI said.

The suspect was taken into custody and is awaiting arraignment for the offense of unlawfully manufacturing and selling counterfeit medicines contrary to The Anti-Counterfeit Act No. 13 of 2008.

This comes days after research showed that majority of Kenyan men are addicted to sex enhancing drugs (SEDs) despite the serious side effects.

According to a recent study, which is the widely used sex enhancing drug, Viagra has been implicated in at least 1,824 deaths mostly from heart attacks.

In addition, Viagra has been found to have caused or significantly contributed to at least 2,500 nonfatal heart attacks and other potentially serious heart problems, and more than 25,000 other potentially serious side effects, among them: mini-strokes, vision loss, and hearing loss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST