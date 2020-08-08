Friday, August 6, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 727 new COVID-19 cases pushing the country’s caseload to 25,138.

Speaking to the press on Friday from Kisii County, HealthCS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 6,814 samples.

The new infections consist of 711 Kenyans and16 foreigners with 539 being male and 188 females.

The high number of men contracting the virus compared to women has become a matter of concern with CS Kagwe urging men to change their care-free attitude.

“We must honestly ask ourselves what is going on.”

“How can it be that almost 540 of us against 200 women have gotten this virus in the last 24 hours only?”

“And, therefore, we need to address it and you will find that in terms of care, in terms of using masks, in terms of social distancing women are generally the ones doing that,” Kagwe said.

At the same time, 14 more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the number of fatalities recorded in the country so far to 413.

But on the bright side, 674 more patients have also recovered from the virus with 125 from the home-based care programme and 549 being from various hospitals – raising the total number of recoveries to 11,118.

