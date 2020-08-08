Saturday, August 8, 2020 – All eyes will be at the Allianz Arena tonight when Bayern Munich host Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The Bavarians have one foot in the quarter-finals having secured a 3-0 win away at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.

It is worth noting that no team, in theentire history of the European Cup and Champions League, has ever won by three or more goals in the first leg of a knockout match away from home and failed to progress on all 92 previous occasions, hence Frank Lampard and his charges will have to conjure up a miracle to progress as they need to win by 4 clear goals to stand a chance.

Also, the fact that Chelsea will miss the services of key players such as Pulisic and Azpilicueta both injured and Alonso and Gorginho both suspended, makes the task even harder.

Possible Starting Line ups:

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Gnabry, Muller, Perisic; Lewandowski

Chelsea: Caballero; Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Barkley, Kovacic, Emerson; Mount, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Prediction: Bayern 3:2 Chelsea (Bayern to progress on 6-2 aggregate)

While playing at the Allianz Arena will bring back happy memories for Chelsea where they won the Champions League in 2012 against Bayern, they need a miracle to prolong their European campaign beyond this weekend.

Bayern have won 17 games in a row in all competitions while the Blues are winless in their last seven away Champions League matches in the knockout stages and we expect that woeful record to continue tonight.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

SCP (17:00) Hamilton v Ross County –GG

SCP (17:00) Livingston v Hibernian -1X

SCP (17:00) Motherwell v Dundee -1

BE1 (17:30) Club Brugge v Charleroi -1

SE2 (18:30) Halmstad v GAIS -1

BE1 (20:00) Royal Antwerp v Mouscron -1

BE1 (20:00) St. Liege v Cercle Brugge -1

ECL (22:00) Barcelona v Napoli -1

ECL (22:00) Bayern v Chelsea – GG

GOOD LUCK