Saturday, August 8, 2020 – TourismCabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, has revoked the appointment of Jubilee blogger, Pauline Njoroge, as a member of the Tourism Board over an old Facebook post.

Her appointment on Friday sparked outrage from Kenyans on social media after her past post on Facebook about Nairobi National Park where she argued that the park should be ‘abolished and the land put into better and more profitable use” went viral.

Speaking on the sidelines of the official launch of domestic tourism campaign at the Maasai Mara, Balala said her appointment painted the Ministry in bad light and thanked the public for bringing Njoroge’s misguided views to his attention.

Consequently, Pauline Njoroge, who had been appointed for three years, has been replaced with KTN journalist Najma Ismael.

See the statement from the Tourism Ministry below.







