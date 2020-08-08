Friday August 7, 2020 – Former IEBC commissioner, Dr Roslyne Akombe, has continued to spill beans on the identity of the assassins who killed former IEBC ICT manager, Chris Msando, in 2017.

Over the last two weeks, Akombe who resides in the United States has been giving police leads on who killed Msando.

Msando, who has assured Kenyans of a foolproof 2017 presidential election, was killed together with his clandestine lover, Caroline Ngumbu, and their bodies dumped in a coffee farm in Muguga, Kikuyu constituency.

However, three years after the macabre murders, nobody has been arrested and Dr Akombe vowed to reveal those who killed the brilliant ICT wizard.

On Friday afternoon, Dr Akombe claimed that Huduma Kenya CEO, James Buyekane Muhati, should be questioned in connection with Msando’s death.

While working at IEBC, Buyekane Muhati was known as James Muhati and it was the work of State agents who gave him a new name to confuse Kenyans.

Akombe said Muhati and former IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, should be questioned over the death of Msando because they were together a few hours before he was killed.

“Huduma Kenya CEO James Buyekane Muhati is the same one from @IEBCKenya ICT whose testimony will be crucial in that #JusticeForChrisMsando judicial inquest. In the meantime, all systems are being put in place for a repeat of 2017, with even more sophistication,” Dr Akombe said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST