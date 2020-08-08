Friday August 7, 2020 – Last year, controversial blogger Pauline Njoroge made headlines after claiming that Nairobi National Park has no economic value.

Pauline, who has made a name for herself in Government for sleeping with the country’s leading politicians, said it will be of no economic sense to re-route the SGR line just because it passes through the protected area which she termed as acres of idle land in a congested city.

Pauline made these remarks after environmentalists petitioned the Government to stop the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway through the national park.

“By the way, how much revenue does Nairobi National Park bring to this country?”

“Isn’t there much more that can be done with it to add value…the orphanage and nature walk make economic sense.”

“But the park?”

“We even had to hold discussions on re-routing the SGR so as to save the park that is economically redundant,” she said.

However, even after making these silly remarks, Pauline has been appointed as a member of the Tourism Regulatory Authority.

Kenyans have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to explain how Pauline Njoroge will help in promoting tourism yet she was the one who has been criticizing factors that support it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST