Saturday, 08 August 2020 – A smartly dressed lady embarrassed herself after she accidentally exposed her torn pantie while alighting from a matatu.

Many people think that it’s only men who walk around with torn innerwears but even ladies do so.

She was decently dressed but inside, things were in a mess.

The photo has been widely shared on different social platforms not to embarrass the lady, but to urge women to observe personal hygiene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST