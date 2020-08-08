Saturday, August 8, 2020 – Detectives from theDirectorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 21-year-old man who stabbed to death a woman who was working as a house help in Umoja Estate earlier this year.

The suspect who has been identified has Leonard Kamanga Kamau was nabbed in Buru Buru after resurfacing in Nairobi from Mombasa where he has been hiding.

The DCI said in a tweet that the suspect killed 25-year-old Tabitha Wanjiku who was working as a house help in Umoja.

“The victim was found by fellow tenants lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit with a kitchen knife, a day after the two kids she was tending were picked by their guardian and was granted some off-duty,” said the DCI.

Detectives and forensic experts assigned to the case then pursued the suspect to Mombasa but couldn’t apprehend him.









The Kenyan DAILY POST