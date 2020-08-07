Friday August 7, 2020 – A teacher who was kidnapped from his residence in Kakamega County on Wednesday, August 5th, jumped off a moving vehicle and hid in one of the homes along Ekero-Sabatia Road.

51-year-old Ernest Ikutu Ndege had been abducted from his home by a gang of four men but halfway through the journey, he bolted from the Toyota saloon vehicle.

Eyewitnesses indicated that Ikutu managed to jump off a fence and lock himself in one of the rooms.

Baying for his blood, however, Ikutu’s assailants stopped the vehicle by the roadside and trailed their target, who was at the time shouting for help from one of the rooms.

They ordered him out of the room but he continued screaming for help and it is then that the assailants went in and killed him.

“They realised that the man was not going to come out of the house anytime soon and so they went into the room, whipped off their AK 47 rifles and shot him thrice,” an eyewitness stated.

Soon afterwards, they ran into their vehicle and sped off.

Ikutu’s daughter, Violet Opondo, narrated that he had overheard the assailants asking her father questions concerning land, before they whisked him away at 9 am on Wednesday morning.

The police believe that Ikutu’s death could have been caused by a land tussle between the deceased and one of his brothers.

His body has since been taken to the Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST