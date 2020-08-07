Thursday August 6, 2020 – In an unexpected turn of events, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has withdrawn his support for President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding the revenue sharing formula that if passed would have benefitted the populous Kikuyu community more at the expense of other communities.

In an interview with the media, Raila advised his troops in the Senate not to pass the formula because it is bad and a ticking time bomb.

He told Senators to maintain the current formula until another one is developed.

Raila urged the commission to develop a formula which also looks into the economic strengths of other regions and how they can leverage that to raise revenue.

He pointed out that other than population and landmass, which had caused divisions, the commission should also factor in activities like pastoralism in the North East and the blue economy in the Coast and lake regions.

The standoff has proven to be the biggest crack in the handshake between President Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister.

Many leaders from the Mt Kenya region have been pegging their support for the Building Bridges Initiative on the adoption of the new revenue formula.

Senator Kang’ata had warned that should the bill fail to sail through, he will mobilize other Senators affiliated to the Jubilee Party to vote against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“If for any reason the bill does not sail through, then we might have to reconsider our stand on the BBI,” he remarked.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria also promised consequences for the collapse of the new revenue formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST