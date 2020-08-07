Friday August 7, 2020 – Businessman and politician, Zedekiah Bundotich commonly referred to as Buzeki, was among those fired from various boards in State-owned sugar millers.

In a gazette notice dated August 3rd, Agriculture CS Peter Munya revoked the appointment of Buzeki from the board of Chemelil Sugar Company based in Nyando, Kisumu County.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives has revoked the appointment of the members of the board,” one notice read in part.

In a move meant to set the stage for the companies to be leased out, the CS dissolved Nzoia Sugar Mills based in Western, Chemelil and Sony Sugar-based in Migori County along with their company boards with effect from July 16th, 2020.

Also booted is former Webuye MP, Joash Wamang’oli, who served as the chairman of Nzoia Sugar Company, and former Migori MP, Owino Likowa, of Sony Sugar.

The move by the CS has been welcomed by sugarcane stakeholders in the region led by the Secretary-General of the Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association, Richard Ogendo.

Following the announcement, Kenya Association of Sugarcane and Allied Products (Kasap) Chair, Atyang’ Atiang’, called on the Interior Ministry to offer security to the premises to prevent vandalism.

In a bid to revive the sugar sector, the Government began the process to lease 5 Government-owned Sugar mills to private investors in order to revive the industry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST