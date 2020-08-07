Friday August 7, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has rushed to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to help him tame Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss, General Mohamed Badi, who is giving him sleepless night over the running of Nairobi County.

Sonko appealed to Raila to solve the ongoing wrangles in the County.

The Governor also asked Chief Justice David Maraga and the Senate to maximise the Judiciary’s experience and bring calm to the County.

“My humble appeal now goes to the Honourable Chief Justice, The Senate and Hon. Raila Odinga as great defenders of devolution in this country.”

“We need your urgent intervention and rich wisdom in this crisis before the County cripples down and is taken away by selfish individuals,” noted Sonko.

Back in August 2018, Sonko revealed that his relationship with Raila has been intact despite him joining President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camp.

The Governor noted that he meant well when signing the deal to hand over key functions of the County to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) back in February but the ongoing crisis is affecting his service delivery.

He accused General Badi of conducting himself in a partisan and political manner against the deed of transfer which he said was to complement and not compete with his administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST