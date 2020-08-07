Friday August 7, 2020 – Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for trying to take over Nairobi County through the back door.

Speaking yesterday, Sonko blamed the crisis and wrangles in the County on some dark forces in the System using divide and rule tactics to illegally have a complete takeover of the County.

He promised to reveal the truth about the wrangles in the County to the public soon.

At the same time, Sonko asked Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, to reveal the names of the 14 MCAs that he announced were disarmed, adding that no County official enters the assembly while armed.

“Believe you me, there is no MCA who goes to the assembly while armed and to date, no MCA has been disarmed, with all the due respect can the CS Matiang’i share the names of the 14 MCAs he’s alleging to have disarmed?

“If you are very keen you will notice this is just to divert us from seeking justice for Hon Mutheu,” explained the Governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST