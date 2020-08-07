Friday August 7, 2020 – A Senate Committee has requested Auditor-General, Nancy Gathungu to undertake a special audit into the expenditure of billions of shillings allocated to the national and County Governments for the Covid-19 pandemic interventions.

The committee which is in charge of Covid19 made this request on Thursday amid claims that funds allocated to deal with the pandemic may have been diverted to other uses not related to the disease, misapplied or misappropriated.

The committee chaired by nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga also wants Controller of Budget (CoB) Dr Margaret Nyakang’o to furnish it with a special budget review implementation report on the utilisation of funds by the 47 devolved units towards the pandemic interventions.

In two separate letters to Ms Gathungu and Dr Nyakang’o, Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye, on behalf of the committee, noted that the special audit should cover the period between March 13 and July 31, 2020.

“The Committee therefore requests that you undertake the special audit and submit an independent report,” Mr Nyegenye says.

He added that the report should be submitted by email on or before September 4th, 2020.

The report from the Controller of Budget is required by August 21st.

