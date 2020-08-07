Friday August 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued an Executive Order today establishing the Kenya Transport and Logistics Network – KTLN.

The order touched on the framework for the management, coordination and integration of public port, railway and pipeline services.

Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena said the network brings together Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) and Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC) under the coordination of the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

The President appointed John Ngumi to be the Chairperson of the ICDC, with effect from August 7th, 2020 to May 2nd, 2022.

Dena said the network will leverage on the efficiencies and synergies of the four State agencies so as to achieve Kenya’s strategic agenda of becoming a regional logistics hub.

“The new structure is expected to lead to the lowering of the cost of doing business in the country through the provision of the port, rail and pipeline infrastructure in a cost-effective and efficient manner, and within acceptable shared benchmark standards,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST