Friday August 7, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto is in fresh trouble.

This is after his controversial Weston Hotel was dragged back to court by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

KCAA is seeking to repossess the land on which the hotel that is owned by Deputy President William Ruto stands on.

The fresh suit filed with the Environment and Lands Court is seeking to have the title issued in the 90s revoked and the land reverted to the Government.

However, Ruto’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, noted that the new suit by KCAA was unnecessary.

He argued that the authority should have instead challenged court orders issued in 2019 by the National Lands Commission (NLC).

“The Environment and Land Court lacks the requisite jurisdiction to hear and entertain the instant petition.”

“It can only hear an appeal expressly provided by the National Land Commission Act,” Abdullahi argued.

